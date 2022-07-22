Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 664,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 114.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2,692.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 302,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 291,902 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

