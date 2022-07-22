Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. 10,119,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

