Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $931.52

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.52 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 949.75 ($11.35). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 947 ($11.32), with a volume of 180,360 shares traded.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 932.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 958.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 558.14.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

