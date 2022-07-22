Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AAMC opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

