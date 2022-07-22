Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lancashire (LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS: LCSHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 615 ($7.35).

7/7/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 434 ($5.19) to GBX 441 ($5.27).

7/6/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 482 ($5.76) to GBX 487 ($5.82).

7/1/2022 – Lancashire was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $4.68 during trading on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

