Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation.

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

