ApeSwap Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

