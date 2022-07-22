Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 27,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,645. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.