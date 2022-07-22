Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $158.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

