Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 403,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

