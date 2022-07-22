Augur Price Reaches $8.87 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Augur has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $97.59 million and $22.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can now be purchased for about $8.87 or 0.00039210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006735 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003741 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Augur
Augur is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
