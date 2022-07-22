Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.79 or 0.00104899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.75 billion and approximately $656.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00242140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007775 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,904,426 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

