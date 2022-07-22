Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.79 or 0.00104899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.75 billion and approximately $656.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018942 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00242140 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00040553 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007775 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000252 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,904,426 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.