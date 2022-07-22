Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $160.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.06.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.