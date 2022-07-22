Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $160.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.06.

Shares of BIDU opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

