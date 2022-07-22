Balancer Price Hits $5.56 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00024376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $227.06 million and $29.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,828.20 or 1.00010760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,541,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,808,049 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

