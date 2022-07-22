Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €6.80 at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.80 ($6.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.56) to €5.60 ($5.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.36) to €6.75 ($6.82) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.05) to €5.45 ($5.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $4.78 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

