Barclays Cuts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $48.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.97 on Monday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.