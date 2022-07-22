Barclays Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €11.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €12.50 ($12.63) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEXXY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.16) to €12.50 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($10.91) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $22.25.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

