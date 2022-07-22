Barclays Lowers Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $51.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

