Barclays Lowers Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $51.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
Essential Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93.
Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Utilities (WTRG)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.