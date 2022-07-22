Barclays Lowers Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,216 ($38.45).
Experian Stock Performance
LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,835 ($33.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.80. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($44.10). The company has a market capitalization of £26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,700.00.
Experian Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Experian
In related news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.52), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($2,973,728.99). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.51) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,715.42).
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
See Also
