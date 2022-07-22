Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,070 ($24.75) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.19) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.26) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.12).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,719.50 ($20.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,642.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,707.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,754.59. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,199 ($26.29).

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 35.40 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.20%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.35), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($949,084.32).

About Burberry Group

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.