Barclays Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $52.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CDAY. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.58.
CDAY stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
