Barclays Trims OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Target Price to $41.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

