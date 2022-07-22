Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.77.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

