Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

