BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given New €80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($84.85) to €76.00 ($76.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY stock remained flat at $49.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

