Berenberg Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,375

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($111.18) to GBX 8,600 ($102.81) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 8,000 ($95.64) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,618.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.6 %

RBGLY stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $17.90.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

