Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.50.
Bill.com Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $137.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.