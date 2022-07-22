Bismuth Price Tops $0.0484 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

