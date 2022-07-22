Bistroo Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Bistroo has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $749,365.49 and $44,827.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
