Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 55,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.