Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 55,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
