Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EAT opened at $25.41 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 126.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 96,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $241,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% in the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 256,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.