Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $517.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

