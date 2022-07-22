Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT at $142.20

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.
TLTZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.97.
Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.76%.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
