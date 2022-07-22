Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,736 at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.09) to GBX 1,736 ($20.75) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.73) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,713.39.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.