C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of AI opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $76,773 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

