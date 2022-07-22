Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.