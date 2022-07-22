Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 368,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,861,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average is $307.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

