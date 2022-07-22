Capital Power (CPX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):

7/14/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

7/13/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.25. The company had a trading volume of 173,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,351. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

