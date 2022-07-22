CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $200.14 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $200.14 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.91 or 0.99964317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.