Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

CVE stock opened at C$22.30 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.23 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48. In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,183 shares of company stock worth $16,663,085.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

