Chevron (CVX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $165.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. 446,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,162. The company has a market cap of $283.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

