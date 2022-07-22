Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,768.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,368.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,313.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,435.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

