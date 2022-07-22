Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.