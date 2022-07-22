Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

