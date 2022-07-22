Citigroup Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $290.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.56.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.40 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

