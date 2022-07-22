Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $142.32 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Civic has a market capitalization of $142.32 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.07 or 0.99995284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.