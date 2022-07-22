Clarus Securities Trims Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Target Price to C$4.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Clarus Securities from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.57. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

