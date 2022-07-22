Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

