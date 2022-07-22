Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.