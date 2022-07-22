Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PGX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,060. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.